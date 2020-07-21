Varanasi Muslim women preparing special 'rakhis' for PM Modi

|
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
‘PM Modi to go ahead with Ayodhya visit as planned’Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ayodhya to launch construction of the Ram temple on August 5 will remain unchanged, sources said. There was speculation that..
Govt plans personal health IDs, e-records for citizensPrime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) on August 15, which has been envisaged as a complete digital health..
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
Devotees light diyas at Ayodhya's Tapasvi Chhavani ashram ahead of 'bhumi pujan'
Clothes prepared for Ram Lalla handed over to Mahant Satyendra Das
Varanasi Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India
Varanasi
Varanasi women making 'Made in India' rakhis for Atmanirbhar Bharat
Uttar Pradesh State in India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today, review plans ahead of Ram Temple eventThe Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Ayodhya yesterday but it was cancelled due to the demise of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who was..
COVID-19 claims life of UP Minister, HM Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor test positive
Heavy rainfall to lash west coast, peninsular India this week; more areas flooded in UP, Bihar
People pay last respects to UP Minister Kamal Rani in Kanpur
Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama
Ahead of bhoomi pujan, Ayodhya DM hands over five-acre plot for mosqueAhead of ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for Ram Temple, Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha handed over the five-acre land mandated by the Supreme Court in..
Ayodhya railway station ready for makeover, first phase to be completed by June 2021As the preparations are in full swing for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5, the work for Ayodhya railway station's makeover, with..
