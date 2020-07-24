Global  
 

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast
Today starts to get a little warmer and more humid with plenty of sun.

Highs will be in the low/mid-80s.

Tonight will be dry and mild with lows in the upper-60s.

Heading into the weekend, the heat and humidity will be back.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

There will be a chance of a t'storm to the north Saturday afternoon, but the more widespread t'storm activity would probably be on Sunday into Sunday night.

