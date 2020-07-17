Leeds hold open-top bus celebration after winning Championship

|
Leeds United F.C. Association football club in England
Carlos Corberan: Huddersfield Town appoint Leeds United assistant as new head coachHuddersfield Town appoint Leeds United assistant Carlos Corberan as their new head coach.
BBC News
Leeds United defend open-top bus celebration after stay home pleaThe club has been criticised for parading the Championship trophy after telling fans to stay home.
BBC News
Leeds United fans celebrate championship at Elland RoadThe club had previously asked fans to "stay home" after large gatherings at the weekend.
BBC News
Elland Road stadium
Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51
Leeds United players join fans to celebrate promotion
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43
