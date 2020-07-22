Leeds defend open top bus decision
Leeds have defended their decision to allow players to celebrate with the Championship trophy on an open top bus outside Elland Road.
Hundreds attend Leeds United's controversial trophy parade after their promotionHundreds of Leeds United fans attended their team's controversial trophy parade outside Elland Road despite the club advising fans to stay away.
Footage filmed on July 22 shows the players and staff..
'Leeds facing backlash from own fans'Sky Sports News Tim Thornton says some Leeds supporters are disappointed they were told to stay away and therefore missed an open top bus parade.
Leeds defend open-top bus celebrationsLeeds United put on open-top bus celebrations for their players outside Elland Road as thousands of supporters congregated outside the ground for the final night of the Championship season.