Pensioner finally completes 20-year-old cross-stitch of periodic table after having more time during lockdown

A pensioner finally completed his cross-stitch of the periodic table that he started two decades ago - after concentrating on it during the coronavirus lockdown.

Retired chemistry teacher Martin Sellner, 82, started the embroidery work at the turn of the century but had become distracted over the years in Manila, the Philippines.

However, having spent time continuously at home during the strict Covid-19 coronavirus quarantine he picked up the tapestry again.

Footage from July 8 shows Martin completing the impressive piece, which includes all of the elements.

Martin said: "During those 20 years, I did get tired of the same project, so I started others just for some variety.

I ended up doing 20 or 30 other cross stitch projects, giving them away to family, relatives and friends.

I continued stitching the Periodic Table until it was finally finished.

Now I'm delighted with the result.'' Martin said that in 1991 he developed serious back problems while working in the Philippines.

He went back to the states for treatment but surgery was not an option and other procedures did not work for him.Teaching was no longer possible.

A friend suggested sewing and after a while he thought of making a Periodic Table with needlepoint.

He started to work on the periodic table in the year of 2000 and he realised that it would take 20 years to finish.

Sellner has been a De La Salle brother for more than 60 years and has a passion for chemistry, having taught the subject in schools in the United States and in La Salle campuses in the Philippines.