Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is her first 'alternative' record
Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is her first 'alternative' record
Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is the first of her records to fall into the "alternative" music genre
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
ShowBiz Minute: Royals, Heard, Swift Harry and Meghan sue over photo of son at California home; Amber Heard says she "did not want to expose" Johnny Depp; Taylor Swift releases surprise album..
USATODAY.com
5 hours ago Taylor Swift announces surprise new album recorded in isolation Taylor Swift has announced the surprise release of her eighth studio album,which she recorded in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. The musiciansaid in the past she would have “overthought” when to release the record,entitled Folklore. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Taylor Swift has moved on to a new genre with her eighth studio album, Folklore! iTunes has the album...
Just Jared - Published
12 hours ago Also reported by •
AceShowbiz
People can’t stop talking about Taylor Swift‘s new album! The 30-year-old entertainer released...
Just Jared - Published
11 hours ago Also reported by •
WorldNews • Japan Today • Mashable • Belfast Telegraph
On stripped-down surprise album "Folklore," Taylor Swift goes full singer-songwriter. And she has...
USATODAY.com - Published
13 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources