Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is her first 'alternative' record
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is the first of her records to fall into the "alternative" music genre

Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress

ShowBiz Minute: Royals, Heard, Swift

 Harry and Meghan sue over photo of son at California home; Amber Heard says she "did not want to expose" Johnny Depp; Taylor Swift releases surprise album..
USATODAY.com

Michael Cohen to be released, storms threaten havoc, Taylor Swift: 5 things to know Friday

 Michael Cohen will be released from prison, Taylor Swift's new album is out and more news to start off your Friday.
USATODAY.com

Taylor Swift's new Folklore album sees the singer go indie

 The star's eighth album, written and recorded in lockdown, finds her in a reflective, sombre mood.
BBC News
Taylor Swift announces surprise new album recorded in isolation [Video]

Taylor Swift announces surprise new album recorded in isolation

Taylor Swift has announced the surprise release of her eighth studio album,which she recorded in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. The musiciansaid in the past she would have “overthought” when to release the record,entitled Folklore.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

