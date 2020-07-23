Kiera Lane RT @PopBase: Taylor Swift is now the first artist in history to occupy the #1 on the Alternative & Pop album charts simultaneously on both… 3 seconds ago

Constantin RT @vicenquintero: Taylor Swift's brand new album, Folklore, is here https://t.co/n4mzX2gz7o 6 seconds ago

Galih Sebastian Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is her first 'alternative' record Fans have been speculating about the identity o… https://t.co/PjiykfVMyh 7 seconds ago

chan taylor swift has done it she’s created a masterpiece of an album that has zero skips and every song is magical and dreamy #folklore 🌾🤍🦋🌲🍄 9 seconds ago

Elise ✨🦋 RT @people: Taylor Swift on Making Folklore Album in Isolation: 'Picking Up a Pen Was My Way of Escaping'​ https://t.co/sHhw5N1vZm 9 seconds ago

Jolizer RT @TChartSwift: "Folklore" is now Taylor Swift's first album with 6 ratings 5/5 stars (100). https://t.co/Wu1GoislnF 12 seconds ago