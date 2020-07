How To Take Your Margarita To The Next Level

July 24 is National Tequila Day.

That's the perfect excuse to make a batch of margaritas.

Business Insider spoke to bartenders for tips on how to take the classic cocktail to the next level.

Stick your margarita glasses in the freezer for a few minutes.

Use a cocktail shaker to combine your ingredients.

Adding fruits can add a lot more flavor to your margaritas.

Juice can also freshen up your drink.