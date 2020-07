Vehicle Crash Lands into Computer Store Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:28s - Published 6 days ago Vehicle Crash Lands into Computer Store Occurred on April 30, 2020 / Peterborough, Ontario, Canada Info from Licensor: "Vehicle crash-landed into our computer store after being airborne across the parking lot. The driver was heavily intoxicated." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this