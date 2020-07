Habitat for Humanity helps local moms

It turned over the keys to both women unlocking a whole new way of life.

Friday, the Habitat for Humanity dedicated two 'Women Build 2020' homes for two single mothers and West Palm Beach natives.

SINGLE MOMS IN WEST PALM BEACHCAN NOW CALL THEMSELVES.

TODAYHABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF PALMBEACH COUNTY TURNED OVER THEKEYS TO THESEWOMEN...UNLOCKING A WHOLE NEWWAY OF LIFE.

WE WERE THERE FORONE OF THE DEDICATIONS.<< "WELCOME TO THE HABITATFAMILY.......CLAPPING ."ELNORA WILLIAMS, A SINGLE MOMOF THREE AND GRANDMOTHER OF 4,IS OPENING THE DOOR TO WHATSHE CALLS A WHOLE NEW JOURNEY."ARE YOU SERIOUS!!!" THE TEARSSTARTED FLOWING IMMEDIATELY.THIS IS ELNORA'S FIRSTHOUSE...AND SHE HAD NO IDEA ITWOULD BE FULLY FURNISHED!!"YOU KNOW HOW HARD IT WAS TOKEEP THIS A SECRET!" ELNORA'SDAUGHTERS WERE IN ON THATSURPRISE....AND WERE THRILLEDTO ESCORT THEIR MOM AROUND.VOLUNTEERS WITH HABITAT FORHUMANITY'S WOMEN BUILD PROGRAMMADE THIS ALL POSSIBLE.

ANDDECORATORS UNLIMITED ALONGWITH OTHER SPONSORS PROVIDALL OF THE BEAUTIFUL TOUCHES.BERNARD GODEK IS HABITAT'SC.E.O "IT JUST FEELS GREAT TOBE ABLE TO CELEBRATE THEFULFILLMENT OF OUR MISSION ANDDEDICATE 2 HOMES TO GREATFAMILIES." COVID MADE ITIMPOSSIBLE FOR ELNORA TO HELPBUILD HER HOME---THE SWEATEQUITY HOURS ARE TYPICALLY AREQUIREMENT---BUT IT MAKES HERAPPRECIATE EVERYONEINVOLVED...EVEN MORE!

"I JUSTTHANK GOD FOR ALL OF THEPEOPLE IN ON IT.

THE SPONSORS,THE WOMEN BUILDERS,HABITAT...I THANK GOD."