Hand sanitizer warnings and recalls

THE EFFECTS OF THEF-D-A GIVING A PASSTO COMPANIES TOMAKE HANDSANITIZER...THAT HADNEVER MADE ITBEFORE.NBC26 TODAYANCHOR BROOKEHAFS REPORTS.THE LIST OF RECALLSIS GROWING AS IT'SDISCOVERED THATMORE HANDSANITIZERS CONTAINMETHANOL.IT CAN CAUSEBLINDNESS ORHOSPITALIZATIONS IFABSORBED THROUGHTHE SKIN.A CONSUMERWATCHDOG TELLS USTHESE PRODUCTSARE NOT F-D-AAPPROVED.COMPANIES JUSTHAD TO AGREE TOFOLLOW A SET OFRULES...AS THE F-D-ATRIED TO MEETCONSUMER DEMANDBACK IN MARCH.".....TRT: 17secTeresa Murray /Consumer Watchdog,U.S. PIRG"So guess whathappened?

Some of themdidn't follow the ruleseither intentionally orunintentionally and sothen, they started gettingreports from the poisoncontrol centers of peoplegetting sick from methanolin hand sanitzer instead ofethanol."......."TESSA MURRAY SAYSMANY OF THERECALLED PRODUCTSHAVE BEEN MADE INMEXICO.BUT AS PART OF THETEMPORARYGUIDELINES --COMPANIES DON'THAVE TO DISCLOSEWHERE THESANITIZERS WEREMANUFACTURED.SO IT'S HARD FORCONSUMERS TO TELLWHICH PRODUCTSMIGHT BEDANGEROUS.MURRAY SAYS IFYOU CAN'T TELLWHERE THE PRODUCTWAS MADE-- DON'TBUY IT.IF IT'S ALREADY INYOUR HOME-- DON'TUSE IT.TO BE SAFE ..

STICKWITH BRAND NAMESYOU RECOGNIZE FORNOW.MURRAY HAS FOUNDMOST STORES ANDONLINE RETAILERSHAVE PULLEDPRODUCTS ON THEF-D-A LIST.BUT YOU SHOULDSTILL BE CAREFULDEPENDING ONWHERE YOU SHOP.MURRAY SAYS IT'SALWAYS IMPORTANTTO KEEP HANDSANITIZERS OUT OFREACH FOR KIDS ANDPETS.BUT NOW -- EVENMORE SO.IF INGESTED --METHANOL CANCAUSE EVEN MOREHEALTH PROBLEMS.BROOKE HAFS.NBC26.