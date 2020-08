Lamptey targeting England call-up Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:49s - Published 1 week ago Lamptey targeting England call-up Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey is hoping to challenge the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a place in the England squad in the future. 0

