Bihar floods | ‘Over 10 lakh people affected, 1 lakh+ evacuated’: SDMA
Floods in Bihar continue to affect several parts of the state.

Bihar’s State Disaster Management Authority spoke on the situation.

SDMA’s Principal Secretary Pratyaya Amrit said teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the affected districts.

“At least 10 lakh people have been affected due to the flood situation in Bihar this year,” Amrit said.

“Teams of NDRF and SDRF have evacuated over 1 lakh people from affected areas,” he added.

West Champaran is among the worst affected districts in Bihar.

The district lies near the border with Nepal and saw breaching of embankment due to the rise in Gandak river’s level.

It is home to about 1.43 lakh people affected by the floods, out of whom more than 5,000 have so far been evacuated and taken to safer places by two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and one of the SDRF.

Other districts affected due to floods are East Champaran, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, and Khagaria.

The floods in Bihar claimed at least 10 lives till Friday and hit as many districts in the northern parts of the state.

Darbhanga, Sitamarhi also reported flood-related deaths.

