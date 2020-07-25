Newman baseball starts title defense Saturday

The Knights are looking for their fourth-consecutive state championship.

Another trip to the state tournament for the newman knights baseball team.

As the knights set to defend their crown once more, they're feeling confident heading to des moines.

"*t n sports zach gilleland has the story.xx "it's time for iowa postseason baseball, now around this time last year i said these words.

There are certain things you come to expect in life, death, taxes and the newman knights baseball team making it to the state tournament.

Now two things ring true from that statement, i paid my taxes this year, and the knights baseball team, they're back in the state tournament."

Principal park almost seems like a second home for the knights, who have qualified for the state tournament in 15 of the last 16 seasons and won the last three one?

"we're just getting ready to roll."

Tomorrow, newman starts their journey for a fourth consecutive state championship ?

Albert at 10:30.

To even get this far ?

"* with the uncertainty of the coronavirus means so much to the players and coach alex bohl.

"very happy and very pleased that we're getting the opportunity to play this summer and obviously we're very excited we get the chance to