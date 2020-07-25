Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Surprising Things You Didn't Know About 'Clueless'
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Surprising Things You Didn't Know About 'Clueless'

Surprising Things You Didn't Know About 'Clueless'

'Clueless' is an iconic teen film from the 1990s.

Business Insider dug up some facts even 'Clueless' superfans may not know.

Alicia Silverstone's performance in an Aerosmith music video helped her land the role of Cher.

Silverstone ad-libbed the mispronunciation of "Haitians." Director Amy Heckerling also used her own fear of driving as inspiration for Dionne's freeway scare.

Silverstone got to keep all of her outfits from the film.

According to Heckerling, the slang from the film came from a variety of people.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DavidADedman

David Dedman ChFC® 31 Surprising Facts About Retiring You Probably Didn’t Know https://t.co/hwloNCoACk 23 minutes ago

AndersonTravisS

Travis Anderson 31 Surprising Facts About Retiring You Probably Didn’t Know https://t.co/lDYMVkyPGN 38 minutes ago

i_luv_Him91

Chandreka Henderson @moscotto_09 NOT. A. THING. There were SO many surprising things throughout that whole journey that I didn’t know b… https://t.co/2vjAmiQ2UW 15 hours ago

markwesley_

herovit My friend thought it was surprising I didn't know someone was a pornstar, but when I say I don't really watch porn,… https://t.co/ZmeioQ0Qk9 21 hours ago

PONewsHub

PO News Hub 10 things you didn’t know about Kingsclere #Hampshire https://t.co/6stNQpTsRk 2 days ago

creative7inc

Jamie @ Creative 7 inc Fellow gamers, here are 14 Surprising Things You Can Do With Your Nintendo Switch. I have to say I didn’t know abou… https://t.co/sExeRz6iNS 3 days ago

MontevideoPark

Louise Cooper 10 things you didn’t know about Kingsclere https://t.co/SqYxlwZdQZ https://t.co/F79lyIMODJ 5 days ago

xBEEFSHANKx

Dale CooperⓋ🦷 10 surprising things you didn't know you could do with hot dog water https://t.co/6n3KTdCFbn 6 days ago