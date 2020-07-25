Surprising Things You Didn't Know About 'Clueless'

'Clueless' is an iconic teen film from the 1990s.

Business Insider dug up some facts even 'Clueless' superfans may not know.

Alicia Silverstone's performance in an Aerosmith music video helped her land the role of Cher.

Silverstone ad-libbed the mispronunciation of "Haitians." Director Amy Heckerling also used her own fear of driving as inspiration for Dionne's freeway scare.

Silverstone got to keep all of her outfits from the film.

According to Heckerling, the slang from the film came from a variety of people.