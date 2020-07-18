Meghan Markle Wanted 'Whatever It Takes' To Remain Royal Family

The first excerpt of royal reporter Omid Scobie and ELLE.com royal contributor Carolyn Durand's book Finding Freedom was released tonight in The Times.

It paints the most intimate picture yet of how hard the Duchess of Sussex tried to fit into the royal family before she and Prince Harry ultimately made the decision to step back from their senior roles.

Harry, not Meghan, was a driving force in the decision—and it only came after months of frustration and friction with royal family members and staff.