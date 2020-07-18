Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan Markle Wanted 'Whatever It Takes' To Remain Royal Family
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Meghan Markle Wanted 'Whatever It Takes' To Remain Royal Family

Meghan Markle Wanted 'Whatever It Takes' To Remain Royal Family

The first excerpt of royal reporter Omid Scobie and ELLE.com royal contributor Carolyn Durand's book Finding Freedom was released tonight in The Times.

It paints the most intimate picture yet of how hard the Duchess of Sussex tried to fit into the royal family before she and Prince Harry ultimately made the decision to step back from their senior roles.

Harry, not Meghan, was a driving force in the decision—and it only came after months of frustration and friction with royal family members and staff.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kate Middleton 'barely acknowledged' Meghan Markle during royal family fallout: book

More details are coming to light about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure as senior members...
FOXNews.com - Published

Meghan Markle 'feels she gave up entire life' for royal family, new biography claims

'I was willing to do whatever it takes,' Duchess tells source
Independent - Published

Meghan Markle to be royally snubbed by palace on birthday

Meghan Markle to be royally snubbed by palace on birthday With the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's birthday fast approaching, royal experts are predicting an...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Harry and Meghan book reveals royal rift [Video]

Harry and Meghan book reveals royal rift

A new book claims to reveal how Harry and Meghan became disillusioned with the Royal Family and why they left the UK.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:14Published
Harry and Meghan launch legal action over alleged drone pictures of Archie [Video]

Harry and Meghan launch legal action over alleged drone pictures of Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched legal action in Los Angeles afterdrones were allegedly used to take pictures of their 14-month-old son Archie.A complaint filed at the Los Angeles County..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published
How Princess Beatrice's wedding dress compares to Eugenie, Meghan and Kate's [Video]

How Princess Beatrice's wedding dress compares to Eugenie, Meghan and Kate's

All the details of Princess Beatrice's wedding dress, and how her gown compares to those of fellow royals Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 04:50Published