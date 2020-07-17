Sources Say Trump Is Fuming Over Esper's Ban Of Confederate Flag On US Military Bases

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Is Backpedalling On All Things COVID-19, Except The One Thing That Could Make Him Lose
Why Trump Has Changed His Tune About COVID-19
Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election
'The ultimate class act': Kelly Ripa, President Trump, more react to Regis Philbin's deathTributes for Regis Philbin poured in Saturday on social media from Kelly Ripa, President Trump and more stars who worked with the legendary TV host.
USATODAY.com
Mark Esper 27th United States Secretary of Defense
Not Waving But Drowning? Esper Struggles To Keep Trump From Endangering America
US defense secretary to visit Indonesia amid increased tension with ChinaShares With the United States renewing its campaign against China in the Indo-Pacific theater, Defense Secretary Mark Esper expressed his intention to visit..
WorldNews
India-US naval drill shows ability to project power with allies, says US defence secretaryUS defence secretary Mark Esper said America was “closely monitoring” the India-China stand-off and the disengagement process on the Line of Actual Control..
IndiaTimes
Confederate States of America Secessionist confederate republic in North America from 1861 to 1865
Donald Trump promises to not rename military bases honouring Confederate leadersWashington [United States]: President Donald Trump made a vow yesterday to repeal legislation renaming military bases that honour Confederate leaders. He said..
WorldNews
VA removes Confederate statues from state CapitolVirginia has removed from its iconic state capitol the busts and a statue honoring Confederate generals and officials. That includes a bronze statue of Gen...
USATODAY.com
Who was Edmund Pettus? Selma bridge got its name from Confederate general, KKK leaderIt became an iconic site of in the battle for equality, but the Edmund Pettus Bridge is named after a former Confederate general and KKK leader.
USATODAY.com
