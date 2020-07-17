Global  
 

Sources Say Trump Is Fuming Over Esper's Ban Of Confederate Flag On US Military Bases
Video Credit: Wochit News
Not for the first time, President Donald Trump erupted late last week.

This time it was in response to a move made by Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Esper had issued a new military-wide directive that was a de facto ban on the display of the Confederate flag.

CNN reports sources say Trump was fuming over Esper's carefully worded memo that did not mention the flag by name.

However, he effectively banned it from being flown on military installations by not naming it.

