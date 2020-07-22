Minnesota mask mandate takes effect Saturday

Local business owners are getting used to enforcing the mandate.

Is handing the new mandate.xxx look live: i'm at flowers & more in stewartville and now in the state of minnesota when you enter a business like this you will have to wear a mask.

"i said do you have a mask and they said yes and i thought okay can you put it on and they didn't.

I dont know how i'm going to enforce it."

That's michelle moe... she and her husband cody own flowers & more in stewartville.

They've worked hard to build their clientele.

During a pandemic, business is hard to come by... the statewide mask mandate is making things even more challenging.

Standup: businesses that fail to comply with the mandate could face a fine up to a thousand dollars.

The moes think the burden of enforcement should ?

"(not fall on businesses.

"i think that the individuals should get fined verses the businesses because the businesses aren't in control of other peoples actions everybody is control of their own actions it would be nice if they would comply but i cant make them."

"yes there is a mandate and yes you should be wearing a mask inside a business but i'm not going to be a babysitter.

As far as i'm concerned if somebody is really going to push back and raise a stink i'm not a confrontation al person."

Individuals who don't obey the mask mandate could face a fine of up to one hundred dollars.

Moe says for folks who don't feel comfortable wearing a mask in her store, she can accomodate them.

Michelle: "we can do curbside delivery if you're more comfortable not coming into the store or you choose not to wear a mask or we still deliver at