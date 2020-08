Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 20:03s - Published 3 weeks ago

For this list, we’ll be looking at horror cinema’s absolutely creepiest, scariest, and murder-y-est dolls.

These movie dolls are downright terrifying!

These movie dolls are downright terrifying!

For this list, we’ll be looking at horror cinema’s absolutely creepiest, scariest, and murder-y-est dolls.

Our countdown includes Chucky, Annabelle, Vampire Clay, Pin, Slappy, and more!