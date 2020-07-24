Global  
 

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sacrifice of soldiers always serve as source of inspiration, says Rajnath Singh
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sacrifice of soldiers always serve as source of inspiration, says Rajnath Singh

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sacrifice of soldiers always serve as source of inspiration, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' at National War Memorial.

He wished the countrymen on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' and said that sacrifice of soldiers will always serve as a source of inspiration for everyone.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' at National War Memorial. Singh was accompanied by MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs. They also paid tribute to Kargil was heroes. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

