Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sacrifice of soldiers always serve as source of inspiration, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' at National War Memorial.

He wished the countrymen on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' and said that sacrifice of soldiers will always serve as a source of inspiration for everyone.