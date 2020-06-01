Global  
 

Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer admits setting up fire
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer admits setting up fire
Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer admits setting up fire
Fire hits 15th-century cathedral in western French city of Nantes [Video]

Fire hits 15th-century cathedral in western French city of Nantes

More than 100 firefighters were deployed in the western French city of Nantes on Saturday morning to tackle a "violent blaze" at the 15th-century cathedral.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:30Published

Refugee cleared of suspicion over fire in Nantes cathedral

 French police cleared a 39-year-old Rwandan refugee of all suspicion on Sunday and released him after questioning the man about a fire at the 15th-century..
WorldNews

Nantes cathedral volunteer detained after fire

 The Rwandan refugee was responsible for closing up the cathedral the day before the fire.
BBC News

French police question man over Nantes Cathedral fire

 Arson investigation launched after blaze at gothic Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul French investigators are questioning a man who worked at the cathedral in..
WorldNews

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank coronavirus volunteers [Video]

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank coronavirus volunteers

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked Volunteers' Week by speaking to volunteers in different parts of the UK to thank them for the support that they provide to their communities.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:17Published
Duchess of Cornwall pays tribute to ‘backbone of country’ NHS volunteers [Video]

Duchess of Cornwall pays tribute to ‘backbone of country’ NHS volunteers

The Duchess of Cornwall thanks volunteers across the country for the acts of kindness they provide to mark the start of Volunteers’ Week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published

Arson Investigated as Possible Cause of Nantes Cathedral Blaze

Arson Investigated as Possible Cause of Nantes Cathedral Blaze Officials stated the flames tore down the cathedral’s grand organ and blew out stained glass...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsDeutsche Welle


France: Nantes Cathedral Fire Leads To Volunteer Detained But Not Called A Suspect

A 39-year-old cathedral volunteer has been detained as part of the arson investigation after a major...
Eurasia Review - Published

Police release volunteer questioned over Nantes Catholic cathedral fire

CNA Staff, Jul 20, 2020 / 09:52 am (CNA).-   A volunteer questioned by French police in...
CNA - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsAl Jazeera



Cathedral in Nantes set on fire in three different places [Video]

Cathedral in Nantes set on fire in three different places

A volunteer detained for questioning over a fire at the Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral in Nantes has been released without charge. Full credit to: @zeldamydog on Twitter

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:31Published
Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral [Video]

Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral

An arson inquiry has been launched after a fire broke out in the Gothic cathedral of the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published