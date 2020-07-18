Global  
 

Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer charged after admitting setting up fire
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:48s
Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer charged after admitting setting up fire
The lawyer says the man 'is consumed with remorse'.View on euronews
Nantes Nantes Prefecture and commune in Pays de la Loire, France

Nantes cathedral fire: Church volunteer rearrested over arson

 The Rwandan refugee, who worked as a volunteer warden, has admitted arson, prosecutors say.
BBC News
Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer admits setting up fire [Video]

Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer admits setting up fire

Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer admits setting up fire

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:48
Fire hits 15th-century cathedral in western French city of Nantes [Video]

Fire hits 15th-century cathedral in western French city of Nantes

More than 100 firefighters were deployed in the western French city of Nantes on Saturday morning to tackle a "violent blaze" at the 15th-century cathedral.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:30

Refugee cleared of suspicion over fire in Nantes cathedral

 French police cleared a 39-year-old Rwandan refugee of all suspicion on Sunday and released him after questioning the man about a fire at the 15th-century..
WorldNews

Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer admits setting up fire

euronews - Published Also reported by •BBC News•Eurasia Review


Arson Investigated as Possible Cause of Nantes Cathedral Blaze

Arson Investigated as Possible Cause of Nantes Cathedral Blaze Officials stated the flames tore down the cathedral’s grand organ and blew out stained glass...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •WorldNews•Deutsche Welle


Police release volunteer questioned over Nantes Catholic cathedral fire

CNA Staff, Jul 20, 2020 / 09:52 am (CNA).-   A volunteer questioned by French police in...
CNA - Published Also reported by •WorldNews•Al Jazeera



bogoroditzaDina

Dina Panayotova RT @euronews: The lawyer says the man "is consumed with remorse" #Nantes https://t.co/Lztj3rqCTW 6 minutes ago

jeffgaines287

Jeff Gaines🇬🇧 RT @FridgeBoris: Rwandan refugee admits setting 3 fires in Nantes cathedral. https://t.co/FE3mdc9j6k 20 minutes ago

FridgeBoris

🇬🇧 Boris the fridge 🇺🇸 Rwandan refugee admits setting 3 fires in Nantes cathedral. https://t.co/FE3mdc9j6k 31 minutes ago

AceDamon2

Ace Damon Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer admits setting up fire https://t.co/MK3HDd11iQ 55 minutes ago

NewAmarillyan

Amarillyan Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer admits setting up fire https://t.co/fpnGMdHImS 1 hour ago

DesignWorlds

Design Your World Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer admits setting up fire https://t.co/LvGw5eaibg 2 hours ago

tele6cayes

Radio Télé 6 Univers euronews: The lawyer says the man "is consumed with remorse" #Nantes https://t.co/TfYgl1uvHz 2 hours ago

gomurciaspain

GO WORLD NEWS 🇪🇺🌍🇪🇸🌍🇳🇱🌎🇧🇷🌏 The lawyer says the man "is consumed with remorse" #Nantes https://t.co/IGsmYTXljr 2 hours ago


Cathedral in Nantes set on fire in three different places [Video]

Cathedral in Nantes set on fire in three different places

A volunteer detained for questioning over a fire at the Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral in Nantes has been released without charge. Full credit to: @zeldamydog on Twitter

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:31
Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral [Video]

Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral

An arson inquiry has been launched after a fire broke out in the Gothic cathedral of the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15