Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer charged after admitting setting up fire

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nantes Prefecture and commune in Pays de la Loire, France
Nantes cathedral fire: Church volunteer rearrested over arsonThe Rwandan refugee, who worked as a volunteer warden, has admitted arson, prosecutors say.
BBC News
Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer admits setting up fire
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 00:48Published
Fire hits 15th-century cathedral in western French city of Nantes
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:30Published
Refugee cleared of suspicion over fire in Nantes cathedralFrench police cleared a 39-year-old Rwandan refugee of all suspicion on Sunday and released him after questioning the man about a fire at the 15th-century..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources