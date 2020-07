Frank: Honestly, Brentford are confident Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:48s - Published 4 minutes ago Frank: Honestly, Brentford are confident Brentford head coach Thomas Frank insists his side still have belief going into Sunday's play-off semi-final against Swansea, whose manager Steve Cooper says confidence is high at the club. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this