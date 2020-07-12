Global  
 

Black Bear Cubs Break Into Family Home
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:33s
Occurred on July 23, 2020 / Anchorage, Alaska, USAInfo from Licensor: "At first, Mama Bear and three cubs came into our house through our open backdoor.

My mom, coming from our backyard to the back porch, saw Mama Bear who was right in front of the door.

Mama Bear saw my mom and immediately left our house, leaving her three babies behind being stuck with us inside.

My mom thought there was only Mama Bear, so she came in through our back door.

But as soon as she closed the door and went into the kitchen, she spotted three other black cubs digging out stuff from our trash cans and sink area.

My mom immediately ran downstairs and left through our front door.

Eventually, the cubs found a way to re-open our sliding door and reunite with their Mama Bear."

