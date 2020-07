Paul Merson questions whether Newcastle and Mike Ashley should spend £300-400 million just to move up a few places in the league.

Related news from verified sources Newcastle planning John McGinn swoop as Magpies eye Steve Bruce reunion The Scotland midfielder has been watched by numerous clubs but Bruce has already persuaded him to...

Daily Record - Published 1 week ago



Knypersley newcomer makes big impact, plus victory for Newcastle & Hartshill Round up of all the weekend in North Staffs and South Cheshire League Division One

The Sentinel Stoke - Published 6 days ago