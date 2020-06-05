German farm quarantined in coronavirus outbreak

More than 170 people at a Bavarian cucumber farm - many of them migrant workers from eastern Europe living at close quarters - have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Fears over fencing-in Kenya's capital wildlife Nairobi is home to Africa's only game reserve in a capital city - but plans to fence the last border across which buffalo, lions and giraffes can roam have sparked fears among conservationists. David Doyle reports.

WHO reports record rise in coronavirus cases The World Health Organisation on Saturday reported nearly 260,000 new cases of coronavirus across the world - a record rise for the second day in a row. David Doyle reports.

Syrians vote in 'theatrical election' Voting took place across Syria's government-controlled territory on Sunday, including for the first time in former rebel bastions, as the country struggles under sanctions and a collapsing economy. David Doyle reports.

N. Korea 'emergency' over suspected COVID-19 case A border city in North Korea has been locked down after a person suspected to have the new coronavirus was reported to have returned from South Korea in what, if confirmed, would be the first case officially acknowledged by North Korean authorities. David Doyle reports.

Sane completes Bayern switch: Germany winger in profile The 24-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sané has completed his move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Manchester City. We take a look at his career so far.

Germany may introduce compulsory coronavirus testing for holidaymakers returning from high-risk destinations after the number of new infections in the country..

Three people have died after a small aircraft has crashed into a residential building in Germany, police have said. The roof of the apartment building in the..

