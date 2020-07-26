'Get tested, don't hide', urges MP CM Shivraj

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shivraj Singh Chouhan 17th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh
Watch: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan listening PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in hospital
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13Published
Video: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan listens to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at COVID-19 hospitalMadhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan listened to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat on Sunday from the COVID-19 hospital.
DNA
Madhya Pradesh State in central India
Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae
Mann Ki Baat: Take resolve to get freedom from COVID-19 on August 15, says PM Modi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22Published
How Coronavirus Ravaged One Houston FamilyCoronavirus numbers have shot up across the country. A family in Texas, a virus hot spot, describe how the illness quickly spread among them and hospitalized..
NYTimes.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this