'Get tested, don't hide', urges MP CM Shivraj
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who was recently tested positive for coronavirus, encouraged people and urged them to get tested if witnessed symptoms. "I express gratitude to all Corona warriors who are saving lives by risking their own.

No need to fear Corona.

As soon as you see symptoms, get tested and don't hide it so treatment can begin.

Major weapons against Corona are masks and 6 ft distance.

Should use them," said MP CM.

