III% Militia members counter Breonna Taylor protest
Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 02:40s - Published
III% Militia members counter Breonna Taylor protest

Members of the 3%ers militia march in Louisville to counter the all-black Not F**king Around Coalition (NFAC) as NFAC protested the shooting of EMT slain by police, Breonna Taylor.

