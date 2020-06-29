Florida surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:57s
[NFA] Florida on Sunday overtook New York in cases of the novel coronavirus, behind only California in the U.S. epidemic.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Florida reached a grim weekend milestone as it now ranks second in the nation in total number of COVID-19 cases, behind only California.

With 9,300 new cases on Sunday, the state’s total rose to nearly 424,000 - blowing past New York, which, while once the U.S. epicenter of the virus, has managed to control it with stores and restaurants shuttered and the wearing of masks mandatory.

Despite Florida’s continued surge, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has repeatedly said he will not make mask-wearing mandatory and that schools should reopen in August - something President Trump has pushed for, despite teachers’ and families’ concerns that children could contract or transmit the disease should they return to the classroom.

While Trump has left reopening in hotspots such as Florida up to those state’s governors, the president last week urged Congress to tie the next federal relief bill to school re-openings.

“If schools do not reopen, the funding should go to parents to send their child to public, private, charter, religious, or home school of their choice.

The key word being choice.” Another surging state, Texas, has the 4th highest number of total COVID-19 cases at 391,000.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Tropical Storm Hanna, which made landfall over the weekend as a Category 1 hurricane, was especially challenging as it was sweeping through an area of the state that has been the worst hit by the coronavirus.

More than 146,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 - nearly a quarter of the global total - and there are nearly 4.2 million confirmed cases in the country, or at least 1 in 79 people have been infected.




Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Florida hit a grim milestone on Saturday. According to HuffPost, the state's count of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 exceeded that of New York's. Nationwide, cases increased by 74,848, the second-highest daily count on record. Total COVID-19 deaths in the country topped 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day. New York chalked up an additional 750 cases for a total of 411,200 by the end of the day Friday, with a death toll of 33,600.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39
President Donald Trump has apparently done a one-eighty on key coronavirus topics. He's begun encouraging the wearing of masks and has backed out of holding the GOP convention in Florida. Trump seems determined to salvage his reelection campaign. However, he's made one exception--and it's a big one: school reopenings. According to CNN, the political risks of Trump's back-to-school gamble are perhaps the greatest.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43

Will Trump’s Abrupt Shift on Coronavirus Re-energize His Campaign?

 President Trump’s cancellation of the convention in Florida and sudden embrace of masks may signal his acceptance of a political landscape transformed by the..
NYTimes.com

California California State in the western United States

CNN reports Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey posted a heartbreaking tribute to the actress on Instagram. Rivera died at age 33 in a boating accident at Lake Piru, California. The actress was best known for her role on the hit dramedy 'Glee.' She leaves behind their son, 4-year-old Josey Hollis Dorsey. The boy was found unharmed in the pontoon boat from which Rivera disappeared.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35
San Francisco, California, was an early adopter of mandatory preventative measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. One mandate called for the wearing of masks on all public transportation in the city by staff and by passengers. According to Newser, three young men without masks boarded a public bus Wednesday afternoon. After repeatedly asking them to don face coverings, the driver pulled over to escort the men off the bus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39

Pompeo’s Surreal Speech on China

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave one of the most surreal speeches of the Donald Trump presidency at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

[NFA] Police said a protest turned into a riot in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, and demonstrators nationwide took to the streets in solidarity with racial justice activists opposed to federal intervention in their cities. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19
A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37
Not for the first time, President Donald Trump erupted late last week. This time it was in response to a move made by Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Esper had issued a new military-wide directive that was a de facto ban on the display of the Confederate flag. CNN reports sources say Trump was fuming over Esper's carefully worded memo that did not mention the flag by name. However, he effectively banned it from being flown on military installations by not naming it.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Andy Murray 'mentally planning' to play US Open in New York

 Andy Murray says he is still preparing for next month's behind-closed-doors US Open, despite concerns over travel plans to New York.
BBC News
New Yorkers are putting a twist on their accessories by embracing the face mask and making it uniquely their own, while helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:20

Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis 46th governor of Florida

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is comfortable with his son, Barron, and grandchildren going back to school, arguing that schools should be open despite concerns from many that it could lead to more coronavirus infections. Gavino Garay has the story.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:34

Miami Mayor Wants Florida to Mask Up, Too

 Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami, a Republican, wants President Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis to enforce a masks-in-public rule.
NYTimes.com

Teachers Push Back on Reopening in Florida

 Educators unions sue Ron DeSantis, and Congress debates virus aid: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
[NFA] A Florida teachers union sued the state on Monday in an effort to halt next month's planned restart of classroom instruction, which it says poses an "imminent threat to the public health, safety and welfare" of its members, students and parents. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29

Lisa Bernhard Lisa Bernhard American journalist

As eviction bans expire, as many as 28 million people could be forced from their homes, according to one estimate. And that could spell trouble when it comes to containing the coronavirus. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:51
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Tuesday that would prevent migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted when U.S. congressional voting districts are next redrawn, triggering swift rebukes from Democrats and at least one promise of litigation. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:47

Greg Abbott Greg Abbott 48th Governor of Texas

Red vs. Red in Texas, With Republicans Battling One Another After Mask Order

 The virus has heightened long-simmering friction in the largest Republican-led state in the country, with Gov. Greg Abbott under attack from within his own..
NYTimes.com
[NFA] Florida, among the states hardest hit by the June surge, reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its largest spike so far, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday decreed that face masks must be worn in all counties with over 20 coronavirus cases. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday decreed that face masks must be worn in all counties with over 20 coronavirus cases, billing the measure as a requirement to avoid another economic shutdown.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered bars closed while placing new restrictions on other businesses.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

[NFA] A deadline looms before enhanced unemployment benefits expire, and Republican lawmakers are desperately trying to hammer out an agreement within their own party on relief efforts. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19

Tropical Storm Hanna brings rain, flooding as it leaves Texas; Hawaii braces for Hurricane Douglas

 Hanna weakened overnight into a Tropical Storm, but heavy rains and winds are expected in Southern Texas and Northeastern Mexico through Sunday.
USATODAY.com

Garrett Foster Brought His Gun to Austin Protests. Then He Was Shot Dead.

 The police in Austin, Texas, have not identified the motorist who fatally shot a protester after driving his car in the direction of marchers.
NYTimes.com
Hurricane Hanna roared ashore onto the Texas Gulf Coast, bringing winds that lashed the shoreline with rain and storm surge and even threatening to bring possible tornadoes to a part of the country trying to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50

Trump pledges COVID outbreak coming under control as Florida cases surge for fifth day

Even as U.S. President Donald Trump pledged that the coronavirus was coming under control on Sunday,...
Japan Today - Published

Central Florida health departments hiring more contact tracers as Covid-19 cases climb

Editor's note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership with WFTV. Subscribers...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •NPR


COVID-19 Cases Top 1,000 Among Corrections Workers In Florida

The number of Florida corrections workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 on...
cbs4.com - Published


The city said the camps are being closed "in an abundance of caution" to protect the health and safety of the kid and staff in response to rising COVID-19 cases throughout South Florida. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30
Amid rising coronavirus cases in Florida, President Donald Trump has called off the GOP convention set to take place in Jacksonville.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:55
Another breather for the Rajasthan Congress rebel Sachin Pilot and another blow for the Gehlot camp as the Rajasthan High Court ruled that No action can be taken against Sachin Pilot and other rebel..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04