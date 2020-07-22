Global  
 

Think You've Had COVID-19 Twice? Scientists Would Like You To Think Again
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Think You've Had COVID-19 Twice? Scientists Would Like You To Think Again

Think You've Had COVID-19 Twice? Scientists Would Like You To Think Again

Stories about coronavirus patients testing positive for the illness after they thought they had recovered have cropped up around the world.

But according to Huff Post, scientists say it's best to take reinfection stories with a healthy dose of skepticism.

False positives can arise when a dead fragment of the virus is detected in a recovered patient still harboring bits of the virus’s non-infectious material.

Also, COVID-19 symptoms can vary widely.

Some don't experience any at all, while others present them for weeks.

Scientists are still learning why.

Patients could falsely test positive, then accurately test negative, then actually sicken from the virus, leading them to believe they might have had it twice.

