Hundreds Of Protesters Gather In Westwood In Solidarity With Portland Demonstrations
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:47s - Published
A few hundred protesters have converged in Westwood on Sunday for another demonstration in solidarity with protests in Portland, Oregon.

Brittney Hopper reports.

