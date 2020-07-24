Woman Maces San Diego Couple For Not Wearing a Mask

SAN DIEGO — A married couple enjoying a picnic in a San Diego park were maced by a woman after she grew angry because they weren't wearing masks.

The clip posted to Facebook on July 23, shows the moment the woman attacked the man after being asked to leave the park.

Ash O'Brien, the wife of the man said they were eating their lunch and minding their own business.

She explained that they were not wearing masks because they were eating.

'You can't wear a mask and eat at the same time' she said.

O'Brien who posted the video, wrote 'she kept calling us idiots and flipping me off.

Then she started saying more stuff and I told her to leave the park and stop harassing us.'

The woman then walked up to the couple and pointed a can of mace at O'Brien, it's at this moment her husband stepped between them resulting in the woman spraying the full can into his face.

Speaking to KGTV, O'Brien said, 'if we knew there was a no food policy, we wouldn't have brought it into the park.'

She added, 'the lady who maced him automatically started saying stuff about us not wearing a mask when we were social distancing; there was no one near us.'

KGTV reported that the police did acknowledge receiving a misdemeanor battery complaint.

O'Brien said, 'I want her to go to jail.

She assaulted my husband, and I'm angry about it.'

