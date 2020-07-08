Global  
 

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome baby boy, Taylor Swift's surprise albu
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...
Russell Wilson Russell Wilson American football quarterback

Russell Wilson, Ciara announce birth of second child, first son: Win Harrison Wilson

 Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara announced Friday the birth of their second child and first son: Win Harrison Wilson.
NFL stars take to social media to voice concerns over lack of safety protocols [Video]

NFL stars take to social media to voice concerns over lack of safety protocols

VIDEO SHOWS: TWEETS AND FILE VIDEO OF NFL PLAYERS PATRICK MAHOMES, RUSSELL WILSON, AND DREW BREES SHOWS: INTERNET (JULY 19, 2020) (SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE) 1. STILL IMAGE FROM KANSAS

Ciara Ciara American singer, songwriter, dancer, and model

Ciara celebrates wedding anniversary with heartfelt dedication [Video]

Ciara celebrates wedding anniversary with heartfelt dedication

Ciara has marked her fourth wedding anniversary with a touching tribute to her husband.

Ciara, Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Boy, Name Him Win

Ciara and Russell Wilson just made sure they will NOT raise a loser ... 'cause their new baby boy's...
Taylor Swift's folklore album breaks streaming records [Video]

Taylor Swift's folklore album breaks streaming records

'folklore', Taylor Swift's new album, has already broken a string of streaming records.

Critics Love Taylor Swift's New Album [Video]

Critics Love Taylor Swift's New Album

On Friday, Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album, "Folklore." Critics love the album. Business Insider ""Folklore" might be Swift's best album." "This is a mature, poetic, truly remarkable..

Curious baby hedgehog gets up close and personal with wildlife photographer [Video]

Curious baby hedgehog gets up close and personal with wildlife photographer

Wildlife enthusiast and photographer Ewan Wilson had an adorable and rare encounter with a baby hedgehog snuffling around him while he was filming in Swansea. The tiny mammal seems to have no fear..

