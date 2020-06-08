Global  
 

Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict
Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict
Ukraine reports highest daily number of coronavirus cases in a month

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine reported 1,106 new..
WorldNews
Ukraine: Black box confirms interference with downed jet [Video]

Ukraine: Black box confirms interference with downed jet

The transcript from the black boxes from a Ukrainian jet accidentally shot down by Iran on January 8 confirm the fact of illegal interference with the plane, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister wrote on Twitter on Friday. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published
Armed man frees Ukrainian police hostage [Video]

Armed man frees Ukrainian police hostage

An armed man took a senior policeman hostage in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava on Thursday and drove off with him before abandoning both the car and the officer and running into a forest, the police said. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Ukraine: Criminal suspect takes police chief hostage

 Kyiv, Ukraine: A criminal suspect brandishing a hand grenade has abducted a senior police officer in central Ukraine and fled, officials said Thursday. When..
WorldNews

As MH17 trial resumes after coronavirus break, defence lawyer demands more time [Video]

As MH17 trial resumes after coronavirus break, defence lawyer demands more time

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down by a missile in eastern Ukraine nearly six years ago. Families of victims want justice, but the defence says COVID-19 restrictions have made it too hard to..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:26Published