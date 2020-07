Man caught eating a picnic up a 60ft TREE

This video shows the moment a man took social distancing to an extreme - by eating his picnic up a 60ft TREE.

Dai Barrow, 32, had gone to meet some friends at the Royal Victoria Park in Bath, Somerset, when he noticed the man up the tree.

He said that the man looked comfortable despite being so high in the tree, perched in its very top branches.This video was filmed 22nd July 2020.