Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:15s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:15s - Published Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict The conflict between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists claimed more than 14,000 lives since 2014.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Ukraine Country in Eastern Europe Ukraine reports highest daily number of coronavirus cases in a month Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine reported 1,106 new..

WorldNews 2 days ago Ukraine: Black box confirms interference with downed jet



The transcript from the black boxes from a Ukrainian jet accidentally shot down by Iran on January 8 confirm the fact of illegal interference with the plane, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister wrote on Twitter on Friday. Edward Baran reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22 Published on January 1, 1970 Armed man frees Ukrainian police hostage



An armed man took a senior policeman hostage in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava on Thursday and drove off with him before abandoning both the car and the officer and running into a forest, the police said. Edward Baran reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published on January 1, 1970



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources



Tweets about this Dave Keating RT @JorgeLiboreiro: A new chapter? 🇺🇦Ukrainian and 🇷🇺Russia-backed rebel forces in eastern #Ukraine have begun a “full and comprehensive” c… 3 minutes ago Mr. Liboreiro A new chapter? 🇺🇦Ukrainian and 🇷🇺Russia-backed rebel forces in eastern #Ukraine have begun a “full and comprehensiv… https://t.co/XA0hZsspgP 12 minutes ago Joyous Belarus https://t.co/SRRaI5OA7V Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of… https://t.co/VhFbn6ilX5 13 minutes ago Current News Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict https://t.co/Y5OIT3hwLN https://t.co/xDr2l3EZYT 26 minutes ago cybersecurity Via @euronews: Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict https://t.co/3Klj8qPGip 33 minutes ago Shamrock11 RT @euronews: The conflict between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists claimed more than 14,000 lives since 2014. https://t.co/EA2eCap00O 33 minutes ago ty RT @euronews: The conflict between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists claimed more than 14,000 lives since 2014. https://t.co/36ANmcPQei 2 hours ago rbodpr RT @BostonGlobe: Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins https://t.co/BWGUDJlbzT https://t.co/CHcx9JoNxH 2 hours ago