Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict

Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists claimed more than 14,000 lives since 2014.View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ukraine Ukraine Country in Eastern Europe

Ukraine reports highest daily number of coronavirus cases in a month

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine reported 1,106 new..
WorldNews
Ukraine: Black box confirms interference with downed jet [Video]

Ukraine: Black box confirms interference with downed jet

The transcript from the black boxes from a Ukrainian jet accidentally shot down by Iran on January 8 confirm the fact of illegal interference with the plane, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister wrote on Twitter on Friday. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published
Armed man frees Ukrainian police hostage [Video]

Armed man frees Ukrainian police hostage

An armed man took a senior policeman hostage in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava on Thursday and drove off with him before abandoning both the car and the officer and running into a forest, the police said. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

DaveKeating

Dave Keating RT @JorgeLiboreiro: A new chapter? 🇺🇦Ukrainian and 🇷🇺Russia-backed rebel forces in eastern #Ukraine have begun a “full and comprehensive” c… 3 minutes ago

JorgeLiboreiro

Mr. Liboreiro A new chapter? 🇺🇦Ukrainian and 🇷🇺Russia-backed rebel forces in eastern #Ukraine have begun a “full and comprehensiv… https://t.co/XA0hZsspgP 12 minutes ago

Belarus47

Joyous Belarus https://t.co/SRRaI5OA7V Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of… https://t.co/VhFbn6ilX5 13 minutes ago

Recentnews6

Current News Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict https://t.co/Y5OIT3hwLN https://t.co/xDr2l3EZYT 26 minutes ago

cyberse49333188

cybersecurity Via @euronews: Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict https://t.co/3Klj8qPGip 33 minutes ago

MonikaRagan

Shamrock11 RT @euronews: The conflict between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists claimed more than 14,000 lives since 2014. https://t.co/EA2eCap00O 33 minutes ago

suitandty_

ty RT @euronews: The conflict between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists claimed more than 14,000 lives since 2014. https://t.co/36ANmcPQei 2 hours ago

ecodaren

rbodpr RT @BostonGlobe: Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins https://t.co/BWGUDJlbzT https://t.co/CHcx9JoNxH 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

As MH17 trial resumes after coronavirus break, defence lawyer demands more time [Video]

As MH17 trial resumes after coronavirus break, defence lawyer demands more time

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down by a missile in eastern Ukraine nearly six years ago. Families of victims want justice, but the defence says COVID-19 restrictions have made it too hard to..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:26Published