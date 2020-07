Kate Garraway calls for 'calm moment' after 'terrifying' motorway tyre blow Bang Media - Duration: 01:24s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:24s - Published Kate Garraway calls for 'calm moment' after 'terrifying' motorway tyre blow 'Good Morning Britain' presenter Kate Garraway has called for the universe to give her a "little calm moment" after her tyre exploded on the motorway over the weekend in a "terrifying" incident, which left her "shaken". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend