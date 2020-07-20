Global  
 

New Government strategy aims to get obese Brits to lose weight
Overweight people are being asked to lose five pounds to save the NHS moneyand help lower the risk of dying from coronavirus as part of the Government’snew obesity crackdown - a move the Obesity Health Alliance supports.

