New Government strategy aims to get obese Brits to lose weight

Rajasthan BJP chief takes a dig on state govt for withdrawing general consent for CBI investigations



Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot-led state government said that prior consent of the government shall be required to be taken on a case-to-case basis for investigation of any offence or class of offences under section 3 of Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946 by Delhi Special Police Establishment". Reacting to it, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said, "Government notification makes it clear that CBI can't investigate any issues of Rajasthan without prior permission of the state govt. This decision has been taken as the government was afraid that CBI can investigate audiotape case and other issues".

