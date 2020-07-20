New Government strategy aims to get obese Brits to lose weight

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
British people Citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, British Overseas Territories, Crown Dependencies, and their descendants
Boris Johnson backs calls for 'summer of weight loss' amid anti-obesity driveBoris Johnson has suggested Britons should lose weight this summer as the NHS prepares for a possible second wave of Covid-19 later this year
Independent
WHO strongly rejects 'unfounded' Mike Pompeo allegationsUS secretary of state claimed head of WHO 'bought' out by China in deal that later led to 'dead Britons'
Independent
Mike Pompeo claims WHO has been 'bought' by China in meeting with MPs, reports sayTrump official alleges health body is responsible for 'dead Britons' in coronavirus pandemic
Independent
Uber defends business model at UK's Supreme Court
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20Published
National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom
Anti-vaxxers are ‘nuts’ – Boris Johnson
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
PM: "We want everybody to get a flu jab this winter"
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:26Published
Gambling help paused while NHS battled coronavirusSome people played more online slots, poker, casino gaming and virtual sports during lockdown.
BBC News
Government System or group of people governing an organized community, often a state
Permanent Commission for women in Indian Army: Govt issues formal sanction letterThe Union government on Thursday issued a formal sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in Indian Army, paving the way for..
IndiaTimes
Government's failure to plan for economic impact of coronavirus pandemic 'astonishing', says financial watchdog'A competent government does not run a country on the hoof, and it will not steer us through this global health and economic crisis that way'
Independent
Govt constructs new high-tech poly houses to boost vegetable cultivation in Kashmir
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27Published
Rajasthan BJP chief takes a dig on state govt for withdrawing general consent for CBI investigations
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources