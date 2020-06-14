Global  
 

Australian MP wears bin bag in response to her critics’ ‘sexist garbage’
Australian MP wears bin bag in response to her critics’ ‘sexist garbage’

Australian MP wears bin bag in response to her critics’ ‘sexist garbage’

An Australian MP has worn a bin bag in response to “sexist garbage” spokenabout her by her critics.

Nicolle Flint revealed the attire in a Twitter videoin response to an article in The Advertiser in Adelaide, South Australia,which criticised her appearance.

