VGK are off to Canada

A special send off for the Vegas Golden Knights.

The team is off to Canada for the 2020 Stanley Cup play-offs.

Fans fathered outside city national arena to say goodbye and good luck.

People dressed in their best VGK gear and decorated their cars too.

The team is headed to Edmonton, where they'll start with an exhibition game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

The first official game back will be one week from today.