Chile police train dogs to sniff out COVID-19 patients

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chile Country in South America
The sisters regrowing forests helped by their dogsFrancisca and Constanza Torres and their three dogs, are planting seeds in areas of Chile devastated by wildfires.
BBC News
Chile Senate approves pension reform bill
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:56Published
Chile's economic illusion: Coronavirus exposes inequalities
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:44Published
Chile zoo welcomes rhino calf amid pandemic
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Wearing face masks 'does not lead to false sense of security'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
World Health Organisation: Covid-19 is still accelerating
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Robert O'Brien, key Trump adviser, 'tests positive for Covid-19'If confirmed, national security adviser Robert O'Brien will be the highest-ranking aide infected.
BBC News
Robert O'Brien, Donald Trump's national security adviser, tests positive for COVID-19The National Security Adviser is the highest-ranking Trump administration figure to test positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this