Chile police train dogs to sniff out COVID-19 patients
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Chile police train dogs to sniff out COVID-19 patients

The dogs are being trained to detect carriers of COVID-19 by identifying a smell metabolic changes cause in their body.

Chile Chile Country in South America

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

