Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William knew Aston Villa would stay up
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Prince William knew Aston Villa would stay up

Prince William knew Aston Villa would stay up

Prince William insists the Premier League survival of his beloved Aston Villa was "never in doubt" after they escaped relegation on Sunday (26.07.20).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Prince William knew Aston Villa would stay up #PrinceWilliam #AstonVilla #HeadsUpFACup | @KensingtonRoyal… https://t.co/HBzARd4zVQ 3 minutes ago

notsignedtv

NotSigned.TV Prince William knew Aston Villa would stay up https://t.co/oGO8ky08Ul 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Five adorable things you should know about Prince George [Video]

Five adorable things you should know about Prince George

Here are five adorable things you should know about Prince George: the eldest child of Prince William and Duchess Catherine.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:24Published
Prince William visits a homeless facility for rough sleepers [Video]

Prince William visits a homeless facility for rough sleepers

Prince William has visited a facility for rough sleepers to see how a partnership of voluntary, community and public service organisations managed to provide support during COVID. The Duke of Cambridge..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:17Published
Prince William and Duchess Catherine praise the NHS on first engagement after lockdown [Video]

Prince William and Duchess Catherine praise the NHS on first engagement after lockdown

Prince William and Duchess Catherine paid a visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - which is located near their home Anmer Hall in Norfolk - to celebrate the birthday of the NHS.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published