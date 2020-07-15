Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moderna's COVID vaccine enters late-stage trial
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Moderna's COVID vaccine enters late-stage trial

Moderna's COVID vaccine enters late-stage trial

Moderna said on Monday it has started a U.S. government-backed late-stage trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the first to be implemented under the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed anti-coronavirus program.

Jillian Kitchener reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Moderna Moderna American biotechnology company

Some Vaccine Makers Say They Plan to Profit From Coronavirus Vaccine

 Moderna, which is receiving $483 million from the U.S. government, told lawmakers it would not sell its vaccine at cost. Pfizer has said it would also profit,..
NYTimes.com
Possible COVID-19 Vaccine Shown To Induce Strong Immune Response [Video]

Possible COVID-19 Vaccine Shown To Induce Strong Immune Response

Moderna has announced that a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing has shown promise. The U.S. biotech company says its vaccine has induced a "rapid and strong" immune response against the virus. According to UPI, late-stage testing will begin in less than two weeks. In initial trials, healthy adult volunteers under 55 years-old were given two doses of the vaccine separated by 28 days. All participants who received doses of the drug reported only mild reactions such as fatigue, chills, and headaches. The company said it will start the third study phase of the vaccine candidate on July 23 with 30,000 participants.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Early Trials For Coronavirus Vaccine Show "Promise" [Video]

Early Trials For Coronavirus Vaccine Show "Promise"

A COVID-19 vaccine has been found to induce immune responses in some volunteers. The vaccine was developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health reports CNN. Immune responses were detected in all of the volunteers who received it in a Phase 1 study. These early results showed that the vaccine worked to trigger an immune response with mild side effects. The side effects include fatigue, chills, headache, muscle pain, pain at the injection site.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Chile police train dogs to sniff out COVID-19 patients [Video]

Chile police train dogs to sniff out COVID-19 patients

The dogs are being trained to detect carriers of COVID-19 by identifying a smell metabolic changes cause in their body.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:44Published
Wearing face masks 'does not lead to false sense of security' [Video]

Wearing face masks 'does not lead to false sense of security'

Wearing face masks in public will not make people feel a false sense of security against Covid-19, a new study has found.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

PM Modi launches three high throughput COVID-19 testing facilities, says India conducting 5 lakh tests daily

 Launching the hi-tech state-of-the-art testing facilities, the Prime Minister said they will boost the testing capacity by almost 10,000 daily tests in each of..
DNA

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump is on the prowl for enemies of the state in American cities. And who will stop him?

 In 1920, an honest federal official exposed outrageous raids on 'radicals.' One longs for an executive branch official with the guts to stand up to Trump.
USATODAY.com

Robert O'Brien, key Trump adviser, 'tests positive for Covid-19'

 If confirmed, national security adviser Robert O'Brien will be the highest-ranking aide infected.
BBC News

Robert O'Brien, Donald Trump's national security adviser, tests positive for COVID-19

 The National Security Adviser is the highest-ranking Trump administration figure to test positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

On eve of Covid vaccine trial, Moderna touts another $472M federal investment

Cambridge drugmaker Moderna Therapeutics said Sunday that the Biomedical Advanced Research and...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this

devumendra

‘DEV’ PATHAK RT @ndtv: US Pharma Firm Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Enters Late-Stage Trial https://t.co/npI7XpS6rg https://t.co/V9vyjQHMAO 57 seconds ago

Mh50The

The Gyrfalcon MH50 Moderna's COVID vaccine enters late-stage trial: https://t.co/Wc0aZN2Y79 via Reuters TV 2 minutes ago

RexannaKeats

Rexanna Keats RT @EcoHealthNYC: Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine enters phase 3 trials today. The company’s founder says he hopes to get it to one billion peop… 42 minutes ago

EcoHealthNYC

EcoHealth Alliance Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine enters phase 3 trials today. The company’s founder says he hopes to get it to one billio… https://t.co/adKi1sz6qE 48 minutes ago

markpothier

Mark James Pothier #Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine enters Phase 3 testing. This is where it gets really interesting. https://t.co/Q3zJ8wtF9d via @BostonGlobe 52 minutes ago

mollyrcampbell

Molly Campbell Sci Journalist @moderna_tx's COVID-19 vaccine enters Phase III clinical trials. https://t.co/6Ah1mUk3gS 1 hour ago

GerbusJames

jamesG. RT @JaneDoe12976453: @BiotechObserver @LegendaryEnergy Moderna the leading vaccine Co is funded by Gates has NEVER had any drug approved ev… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Proposed COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes First in U.S. to Reach Phase 3 Test Trials [Video]

Proposed COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes First in U.S. to Reach Phase 3 Test Trials

A proposed coronavirus vaccine becomes the first in the U.S. to start phase three trials. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published
Final phase of testing for a covid-19 vaccine begins [Video]

Final phase of testing for a covid-19 vaccine begins

Biotech company set to begin the final phase of testing for a Covid-19 vaccine

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:48Published
Moderna Begins Phase 3 Of Coronavirus Vaccine Trial [Video]

Moderna Begins Phase 3 Of Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:18Published