Moderna's COVID vaccine enters late-stage trial

Possible COVID-19 Vaccine Shown To Induce Strong Immune Response



Moderna has announced that a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing has shown promise. The U.S. biotech company says its vaccine has induced a "rapid and strong" immune response against the virus. According to UPI, late-stage testing will begin in less than two weeks. In initial trials, healthy adult volunteers under 55 years-old were given two doses of the vaccine separated by 28 days. All participants who received doses of the drug reported only mild reactions such as fatigue, chills, and headaches. The company said it will start the third study phase of the vaccine candidate on July 23 with 30,000 participants.

