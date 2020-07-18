Tom Hanks officially becomes a Greek citizen

Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were welcomed to Greece by their Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after officially becoming citizens of the country.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially Greek citizens. CNN reports the couple and their children became honorary Greek citizens last year. The Greek government honored Hanks for raising awareness about the 2018 fires that devastated areas near Athens and claimed the lives of more than 100 people Wilson is part Greek. Hanks is a Greek Orthodox convert. They have often been spotted spending their vacations in Greece, where they also own property on the island of Antiparos.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

 The Hollywood stars are granted honorary citizenship for helping victims of a wildfire in Greece.
BBC News

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially citizens of Greece, the country's prime minister announced.
USATODAY.com

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially Greek citizens. The couple were presented with a Greek passport each by the country's Prime Minister, Kyriakos..
WorldNews

