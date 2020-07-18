Tom Hanks officially becomes a Greek citizen

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tom Hanks American actor and film producer
Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Officially Greek Citizens
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson officially become Greek citizensThe Hollywood stars are granted honorary citizenship for helping victims of a wildfire in Greece.
BBC News
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson become official citizens of Greece, prime minister announcesTom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially citizens of Greece, the country's prime minister announced.
USATODAY.com
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially citizens of Greece: 'I am Greek in my soul and spirit'Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially Greek citizens. The couple were presented with a Greek passport each by the country's Prime Minister, Kyriakos..
WorldNews
Rita Wilson Actress, producer
Greece Country in southeastern Europe
5 Rafale jets land safely at UAE's Al Dharfa airbase: Indian Air ForceAll the five Rafale aircraft, on way to India to be inducted into IAF, landed safely at the Al Dhafra airbase in UAE on Monday after a sortie in excess of seven..
IndiaTimes
Kyriakos Mitsotakis Prime Minister of Greece
German Paper Says Merkel Intervention Staved Off Greek-Turkish WarATHENS – Greece denied a report in the German newspaper Bild that Chancellor Angela Merkel played power broker in calls to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos..
WorldNews
EU survives COVID talks but not unscathed
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:29Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources