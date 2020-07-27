New York Pizza Dept Giving Free Pizza to 2020 Graduates

All graduates must provide proof of their diploma to be eligible.

The New York Pizza Department in Hixson is doing their part to give back to those who lose their graduations.

Each 2020 high school graduate can come to the restaurant and receive a free 12 in cheese pizza all graduates must provide proof of their diploma to be eligible.

Owner of the restaurant says this is their way of saying congratulations.

"it's been difficult being a small business.

The big chains are always able to supply more than the small businesses.

Small businesses are what creates the community.

It's your local neighbors.

It's your local mom and pop shops.

It's what we do.

Things like what i'm doing now is just to show my community that i love my community and where i live and i belong here."

The event started at noon and will continue until 7 tonight.

