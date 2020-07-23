Global  
 

Sturgeon: "no guarantees" of quarantine free travel
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Sturgeon: 'no guarantees' of quarantine free travel

Sturgeon: "no guarantees" of quarantine free travel

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has reiterated that there "are no guarantees" airbridge arrangements between certain countries will continue as tourists and travellers have despaired at the reimposition of quarantine rules on those entering the UK from Spain.

Report by Connerv.

