Sturgeon: "no guarantees" of quarantine free travel

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has reiterated that there "are no guarantees" airbridge arrangements between certain countries will continue as tourists and travellers have despaired at the reimposition of quarantine rules on those entering the UK from Spain.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn