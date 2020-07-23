Sturgeon: "no guarantees" of quarantine free travel
Sturgeon: "no guarantees" of quarantine free travel
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has reiterated that there "are no guarantees" airbridge arrangements between certain countries will continue as tourists and travellers have despaired at the reimposition of quarantine rules on those entering the UK from Spain.
