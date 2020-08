Lelan's afternoon forecast: Monday, July 27, 2020 Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:11s - Published 5 days ago Lelan's afternoon forecast: Monday, July 27, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lelan: LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT.NOT THE WEATHER.MORE HEAT AND HUMIDITY.HERE'S WHAT'S HAPPENING FOR YOUAT MIDDAY.IN NASHVILLE, WE'VE GOT ACURRENT READING OF 89.IT FEELS LIKE 94.OUR WIND RIGHT NOW COMING OUT OFTHE SOUTHWEST AT AROUND 9 MILESAN HOUR.HERE'S THE VIEWPOINT FROM THEMURFREESBORO AREA.IT IS 89 AND A WIND THAT IS ONTHE SOUTHWEST SIDE THERE ATAROUND 5 TO 10 MILES AN HOUR.HERE'S RADAR NOW FROM THE POWEROF 5.MOST OF US ARE IN PRETTY GOODSHAPE AT THE HOUR.WE SEE A LITTLE BIT OF RAIN, BUTIF YOU HEAD EAST-SOUTHEAST, YOUCAN SEE A LITTLE BIT OF RAIN, ALITTLE BIT OF LIGHTNING THAT'SSHOWING UP THERE.MORE OF IT IS OUTSIDE OF THENEWSCHANNEL 5 VIEWING AREA.IF YOU LOOK AROUND GRUNDY COUNTYAND FRANKLIN COUNTY, THERE HAVEBEEN A COUPLE OF RAIN CELLSTHERE HAVE DEVELOPED YOUR WAY.NOT SEEING A TON OF LIGHTNINGRIGHT NOW, BUT LATER IN THEAFTERNOON, MORE SCATTEREDSHOWERS AND STORMS WILL DEVELOP.HEADED TO THE POOL THISAFTERNOON, 93.BUT KEEP AN EYE TO THE SKY.HAVE OUR STORMSHIELD APP READYTO GO.93 FOR YOU TODAY WITH A HEATINDEX NEAR 100





