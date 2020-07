Stimulus Standoff On Capitol Hill CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:02s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:02s - Published Stimulus Standoff On Capitol Hill Time is running out for Congress to pass the next relief package as unemployment benefits for about 25 million Americans will expire this week. Skyler Henry reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this