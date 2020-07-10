Global  
 

Mbappe to miss PSG's Champions League quarter-final due to ankle injury
Mbappe to miss PSG's Champions League quarter-final due to ankle injury

Mbappe to miss PSG's Champions League quarter-final due to ankle injury

Kylian Mbappe ruled out for three weeks after suffering an ankle during PSG's 1-0 French Cup victory over St Etienne last Friday.

