Mbappe to miss PSG's Champions League quarter-final due to ankle injury
Kylian Mbappe ruled out for three weeks after suffering an ankle during PSG's 1-0 French Cup victory over St Etienne last Friday.
PSG confirm Mbappe suffers ankle sprain, no update on returnParis St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has suffered a serious ankle injury and could now be a doubt for the Coupe de la Ligue final as well as PSG's Champions League campaign.
