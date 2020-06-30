|
Amazon to Expand in Ireland With 1,000 New Jobs
Amazon to Expand in Ireland With 1,000 New Jobs
Amazon to create 1,000 additional jobs in Ireland as the company looks to grow its engineering department in the country.
The new roles will be in Dublin and Cork and brings Amazon's total Irish workforce to 5,000.
BBC News
