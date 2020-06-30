Global  
 

Amazon to Expand in Ireland With 1,000 New Jobs
Amazon to Expand in Ireland With 1,000 New Jobs

Amazon to Expand in Ireland With 1,000 New Jobs

Amazon to create 1,000 additional jobs in Ireland as the company looks to grow its engineering department in the country.

