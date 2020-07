Sir Alex presents Klopp with MOTY award Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:51s - Published 3 minutes ago Sir Alex presents Klopp with MOTY award Sir Alex Ferguson reveals Jurgen Klopp has won the LMA manager of the year award after guiding Liverpool to their first league title for 30 years. 0

